70-year-old man dies following crash in Co Galway

A man has died following a crash in County Galway yesterday afternoon.

It happened at around 2pm on the Monivea Road near Carnmore.

The 70-year-old man was injured after his car collided with a truck.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, and his body was removed to University Hospital Galway.

The truck driver was not injured.

A Garda forensic examination was carried out the scene, and the road has since reopened.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the crash to contact Galway Garda Station on 091 538000, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Separately, a man in his 30s has been seriously injured after a crash in Galway this morning.

His car hit a wall on the Tuam road between Claregalway and Cloonacauneen at around 5.15am.

He has been taken to University Hospital Galway.

The road remains closed this morning while gardaí carry out a technical examination.