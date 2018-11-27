59% of people believe men and women aren't treated equally in Ireland today, poll shows

Three in five (59%) people believe men and women are not treated equally in Ireland today, with women substantially more likely to believe there is inequality between genders.

A new Newstalk / Red C poll of 1,009 adults has examined the perception of equality in Irish society.

69% of women do not believe men and women are treated equally, compared to 48% of men.

Of the respondents who do not believe there not equal treatment, 91% said they believe society is more favourable towards men or women when it comes to pay, with 85% saying that is the case with career progression.

However, a significant majority of those respondents said areas such as education (71%) and healthcare (73%) are equal when it comes to men and women.

Who is Society More Favourable Towards in Relation to…. Image: Newstalk / Red C poll

More than three quarters of the population believe women are expected to take responsibility in the home and for children more than men.

Meanwhile, a majority believe men are expected by society to be in charge of DIY.

Romance is slightly less gender defined, but almost half of people believe society expects more from men in this regard.

Respondents were also asked about the #MeToo movement, with 75% saying they were aware of it - with the remaining quarter saying they were not aware.

Three-quarters of those with some awareness about the movement beyond the name believe #MeToo has been a positive influence, while 60% think it’s still relevant.

However, just under two-thirds think that the movement has been diluted by "unrelated claims and unreliable accusations".