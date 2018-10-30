3 schools to partially re-open after midterm break

The Department of Education's confirmed 3 schools affected by structural defects will partially re-open after the mid-term break.

Initial structural checks on 42 schools constructed by Western Building Systems will be completed this evening.

Contractors are now carrying out work to allow for the reopening of the ground floors of Tyrrelstown Educate Together National School, St Luke's National School and Gaelscoil Eiscir Riada in Lucan.

The Department of Education says displaced classes from these schools will be temporarily accommodated at other locations, with transport provided.

Meanwhile, external works are being carried out at Scoil Chaitlín Maude in Tallaght and Castlemills Education Centre in Balbriggan, which it's expected will allow them to fully re-open after mid term break.

The results will be analysed by engineers and department officials - and decisions on any action to be taken should be passed on to teachers and parents in the next day or two.