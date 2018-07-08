24 year old man dies after stabbing at Limerick pub

Gardaí in Limerick are investigating a fatal stabbing that happened at a pub at Sexton Street North, Limerick at approximately 23.55hrs last night, Saturday July 7th 2018.

A 24-year-old man received serious stab wounds and was taken to University Hospital Limerick where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

A post mortem examination is scheduled to take place today and the local coroner has been notified.

The Garda Technical Bureau are attending the scene which is currently preserved for a technical examination.

No arrests have been made yet and investigations are continuing.



Gardaí are appealing to witnesses who may have been in the area at the time of the incident or have information to contact them at Mayorstone Garda Station, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line or any Garda Station.