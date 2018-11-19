24-year-old man charged with murder of David Douglas in Dublin

A 24-year-old man has appeared in court charged with the murder of David Douglas in Dublin.

The 53-year-old was shot dead over two years ago in the south inner city.

David (Daithí) Douglas was shot dead in July 2016 outside his wife’s shop on Bridgefoot Street as part of the Hutch-Kinahan feud.

This morning Gareth Brophy appeared before the Dublin District Court charged with his murder.

The 24-year-old of no fixed address but originally from the south inner city was charged at Kevin Street Garda Station just before 3am this morning.

The court heard that after caution he told gardaí: ‘Sorry for his loss, if that means anything.’

He has been remanded in custody to appear before Cloverhill District Court on Friday.

Two other men have already been charged with David Douglas murder.

37-year-old Freddie Thompson of Loreto Road, Maryland was convicted and jailed for life in August.

Another man is still before the courts.