20-year-old man appearing in court over death of David Boland in Athy

A 20-year-old man is due to be charged in court this morning in connection with the death of David Boland in County Kildare.

The 34 year-old died after being stabbed on Duke Street in Athy in the early hours of Thursday morning.

He was taken to hospital but later died from his injuries.

Two men in their twenties were arrested in connection with the investigation however one was released without charge.

The second man - aged 20 - is appearing before Naas District Court this morning.