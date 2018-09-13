18-year-old woman dies in crash on Letterkenny road in Derry

An 18 year-old woman has died in a crash on the Letterkenny Road in Derry.

The woman was a passenger in a Vauxhall Corsa which crashed close to Nixon's Corner near the Donegal border.

Two other women were taken to hospital for treatment.

No other vehicles were involved in the collision.

Police are appealing for anyone who was travelling on the road to and who may have witnessed the collision to contact police on the Strand Road or the PSNI Collision Investigation Unit.

The road was closed overnight but has since reopened.