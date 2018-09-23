18-year-old man shot four times in paramilitary style shooting in Co Antrim

An 18-year-old man has been injured in a paramilitary style shooting in the North.

The shooting happened at a house in the Moneycannon Road area of Ballymoney, Co Antrim at around 3:30am this morning.

PSNI officers say the man was shot four times - once in each arm and leg.

He has been taken to hospital for treatment following the early morning shooting.

PSNI Inspector Vince Redmond said: “Our enquiries are at a very early stage into what was a brutal attack on a young man in his home by dangerous and violent individuals.

"I would ask anyone with any information which could assist us to apprehend those responsible to contact detective."