18-year-old arrested murder of Cameron Reilly

Gardaí have arrested an 18-year-old man in connection with the death of teenager Cameron Reilly in County Louth last month.

Cameron’s body was discovered in a field in Dunleer on Saturday May 26th.

A post-mortem revealed that he was strangled to death.

He was last seen with over a dozen friends the night before and Gardaí have been investigating reports that there were a number of young people present when he was murdered.

The 18-year-old man was arrested this morning.

He is being held at Drogheda Garda station.