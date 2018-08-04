18 dead following helicopter crash in Siberia

18 people have died after a helicopter crash in Siberia, Russian officials have said.

The crash happened in the north of Krasnoyarsk region, around 180 kilometers from the town of Igarka.

RT reports that the helicopter was taking workers to an oil well.

It is said to have crashed shortly after taking off from a local airport at around 10:20am local time (4:20am Irish time).

Three crew members and 15 passengers died, local media reports.

The region's Ministry for Emergency Situations and Civil Defense said the helicopter was an Mi-8 model.

Both flight recorders are said to have been found following the crash.

Dozens of rescuers have been deployed to the scene, while investigations are under way to establish the cause of the crash.