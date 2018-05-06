17 year old charged following assault with a cordless drill

A 17 year old has been charged after a woman was attacked with a drill in Strabane in County Tyrone.

The boy is due in court tomorrow, accused of grievous bodily harm with intent, possessing an offensive weapon, and theft.

It's believed the 38-year-old victim is still in a critical condition in hospital with serious head injuries.

Her friend Corey French says she has a heart of gold,

"She's so harmless and there's not a bad bone in her body at all. She's just one of them typical women that would just chat to anybody and have a laugh and have the craic with you.

If anything, she's not confrontational at all in any way and I know that for a fact."