€1.5m raised by Liam Miller Tribute Match

It's been revealed that the Liam Miller Tribute Match held in Páirc Ui Chaoimh last month has raised €1.5m.

Organisers have thanked fans and football players who made the sporting occassion a reality.

Members of the event’s organising committee, led by Chairman Michael O’Flynn, made the announcement today at a briefing in the Lord Mayor’s office, City Hall, Cork.

Liam Miller’s former team mates from the Republic of Ireland, Manchester United, Celtic and Cork City football teams came to Páirc Uí Chaoimh on September 25th and paid tribute to Liam Miller on the field of play.

The funds will be distributed as follows:

€1m has been put into a Trust for Liam Miller’s family for the purpose of providing for their long term financial security. The four Trustees are Michael O’Flynn; Roy Keane; Graham Barrett, and Ciaran Medlar.

€250k will be donated to Marymount Hospice, Cork, where Liam received end of life care

€100k will be donated to The Jack O’Driscoll Fund

*Jack O’Driscoll is a young man from Mayfield in Cork who was left paralysed following a freak accident during Storm Emma earlier this year. Jack was involved in Hurling and Football with Mayfield GAA club in Cork City and also St. Mary's A.F.C in Cork.

€35k will be donated to Mercy University Hospital Foundation

€35k will be donated to the Oesophageal Cancer Fund

€20k each will be donated to Enable Ireland, Cork Simon Community, Cork Penny Dinners and Down Syndrome Cork

The benefit match was the brainchild of number of key figures from the world of business and sport, including chairman of the organising committee, Michael O’Flynn, who is a neighbour of the Miller family, Sir Alex Ferguson, Roy Keane, Martin O’Neill, John O’Shea, Graham Barrett, Ciaran Medlar, Ger Gilroy, Celtic chief executive Peter Lawwell, Manchester United chief executive Ed Woodward and Denis O’Brien amongst many others.

Chair of the committee, Michael O’Flynn, a neighbour and friend of Liam’s, said, “This was such a wonderful occasion for the people of Cork and sports fans throughout Ireland who attended an event that brought some very famous footballing stars to Cork.

We would like to acknowledge everyone who helped bring the game about including John Delaney and the FAI, Sir Alex Ferguson, John O’Shea, John Caulfield, Cork City FC, as well as the GAA and Cork County Board for accommodating the game at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

The Miller family are humbled by the events and the outpouring of support from the people of this country, and supporters from further afield.”

Roy Keane, said “Everyone involved in the game is delighted with the amount raised, which will benefit so many people. The response from the public towards the Miller family is truly amazing.”

Clare and the Miller family said “We feel truly blessed and grateful. We would like to thank everyone involved from the bottom of our hearts. The love and support you have shown will always be remembered and treasured by us.”