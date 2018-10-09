€150,000 in cash seized in Co Cork

It follows an investigation into fraudulent claims made under the Drug Refund Scheme
Around €150,000 in cash has been seized in Cork, following searches carried out in connection with a fraud investigation.
The Criminal Assets Bureau this morning searched one residential premises in West Cork and two business premises in Cork City.
According to gardaí, the operation follows a investigation centering on fraudulent claims in excess of €3.5 million made under the Drug Refund Scheme.
Today's cash seizure includes euro, sterling and dollars.
A quantity of gold and silver coins - including South African Kruggerand coins - was also taken by gardaí.
A number of safes are currently being searched, while documents and computers are also being examined.
No arrests have been made so far, with gardaí saying their investigations are ongoing.