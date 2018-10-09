€150,000 in cash seized in Co Cork

Around €150,000 in cash has been seized in Cork, following searches carried out in connection with a fraud investigation.

The Criminal Assets Bureau this morning searched one residential premises in West Cork and two business premises in Cork City.

According to gardaí, the operation follows a investigation centering on fraudulent claims in excess of €3.5 million made under the Drug Refund Scheme.

Today's cash seizure includes euro, sterling and dollars.

A quantity of gold and silver coins - including South African Kruggerand coins - was also taken by gardaí.

A number of safes are currently being searched, while documents and computers are also being examined.

No arrests have been made so far, with gardaí saying their investigations are ongoing.

Coins seized during today's seizure. Image: An Garda Síochana