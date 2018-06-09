14-year-old boy dies after car he was driving crashes in Co Donegal

A 14-year-old boy has died after the car he was driving crashed in Co Donegal.

The incident happened at Tullyalley, Redcastle between 5pm and 6pm yesterday evening.

Gardaí say the teenager, who was the only occupant of the car, was fatally injured when the car he was driving lost control and crashed.

The boy was announced dead at the scene, and his body has been taken to Letterkenny General Hospital.

The road is closed while a forensic examination takes place at the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is being asked to contact Buncrana Garda Station on 074-932-0540, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line on 1800-666-111, or any Garda station.