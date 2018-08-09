14-year-old boy "abducted and assaulted" by group of men near Belfast

Police in Northern Ireland are investigating after a 14-year-old boy was abducted and assaulted by a gang of men near Belfast.

The boy was bundled into the back of a black car by three men in Newtownabbey on Saturday evening.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Lyttle said he was abducted while walking on the O’Neill Road shortly after 9pm.

"The boy was then assaulted whilst inside the car, which was driven a short distance to Camross Park in Rathcoole Estate, where he was let out of the car and further assaulted by the men," he said.

"One of the men was described as being around 6’1” tall, of medium build with a deep, broad Belfast accent, who was wearing a light blue short sleeved top and dark jeans."

He said the boy was "left badly shaken after the incident" and "suffered extensive bruising to his face, head and body."

Detective Lyttle said it was a "very disturbing incident for the child, his family and his friends" and called for any witnesses to the abduction at O'Neill Road and the assault at Camross Park to come forward.