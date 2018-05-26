13-year-old boy due back in court over Ana Kriegel murder

A 13-year-old boy will return to court next Friday in connection with the murder of Ana Kriegel in Dublin.

The 14-year-old schoolgirl was found dead in Lucan last week - three days after she went missing.

Yesterday, a 13-year-old boy - who cannot be named for legal reasons - appeared before a special sitting of the Children's Court.

He limped into the courtroom, dressed in a black jumper and blue jeans - his parents and grandfather were present.

Ana was last seen at St Catherine's Park on Monday May 14th.

Following an extensive search, her body was discovered at a derelict building in Lucan last Thursday.

At the Children’s Court, Judge John O’Connor warned the media and the public that if the boy's name, home, school or photo were reproduced on social media, those responsible will be liable to prosecution.

The teenager was remanded in custody to Oberstown Children’s Detention Centre – to appear in court again next Friday.

A second teenage boy arrested in connection with the investigation has been released without charge and a file is being prepared for the DPP.