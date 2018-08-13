€1 million in start-up funding announced for overseas entrepreneurs and experienced professionals

€1 million in start-up funding has been announced for overseas entrepreneurs and experienced business professionals.

The funding comes in the form of two Competitive Start Funds (CSFs), with up to 10 successful applicants in each fund set to receive up to €50,000 in equity funding.

The overseas fund is aimed at start-ups based overseas but are 'willing to relocate to Ireland', with successful applicants also being given an opportunity to take part in a three-month business development programme from DCU Ryan Academy.

Enterprise Ireland says the second fund is has been designed for professionals who have 25 years or more of relevant business experience in Ireland or abroad.

Business, Enterprise and Innovation Minister Heather Humphreys said Ireland is a 'hub' for start-up activity.

She said: "By attracting talented entrepreneurs to Ireland from overseas and encouraging the development of business ideas by mature, highly-skilled professionals, the CSF is crucial for development of Ireland’s start-up ecosystem.”

Sarita Johnston, HPSU Start Manager at Enterprise Ireland, added: "The start-up ecosystem in Ireland is talent-rich community - however we understand that there is a significant number of entrepreneurs that are keen to relocate to Ireland.

"The CSF for overseas entrepreneurs is specifically for these entrepreneurs and successful applicants from outside the EU will be eligible for Startup Entrepreneur Visa."

Applications will be open from Tuesday 21st August until Tuesday 4th September, with more details available on the Enterprise Ireland website.