A helicopter has crashed in the car park of Leicester City's King Power stadium



A helicopter belonging to the owner of Leicester City football club has burst into flames after crashing in the team's stadium car park.

It was leaving the ground after the side's Premier League match against West Ham.

It's not clear if chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha was on-board.

LEICESTER POLICE STATEMENT:

"We are dealing with an incident in the vicinity of the King Power Stadium. Emergency services are aware and dealing."

*With reporting from IRN and Off The Ball