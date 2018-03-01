Appeal to find man missing from St James’ Hospital in Dublin

Gardaí in Dublin are seeking the public's help to find a man missing from St James’ Hospital.

51-year-old Thomas Burke, also known as Anthony, has been missing from the hospital since February 28th.

He was last seen at St James’ Hospital in Kilmainham shortly after 4.00pm on that day.

He is described as being 6'2" in height and of slim build.

He has brown eyes and a shaved/bald head.

He was last seen wearing a grey jacket and blue jeans.

Gardaí are concerned for Thomas and asking anyone who has seen him, or who can assist in locating him, to contact Kilmainham garda station on 01-666-9700, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800-666-111 or any garda station.