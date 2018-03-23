The Moncrieff Show is on the road again and this time we’re going to ..... BLANCHARDSTOWN!

Moncrieff's Movies & Booze is live from The Carlton Hotel Blanchardstown on Good Friday the 30th of March.

Come one and come all on what promises to be a joyous Good Friday, where we can all be heathens together and drink great wines, talk about the latest movies, listen to great music and do all the good things Movies & Booze has to offer.

So why not join us as part of our live audience, Simply click here for tickets now!

Here is the important information:

Please arrive at 1:30pm DON'T BE LATE.

We are live on air from 2pm.

Maximum 2 tickets per person.

Tickets are free but you must register and show proof on the day, either by Printing Tickets OR having them Downloaded on your Smart Phone.

As alcohol will be served this is STRICTLY OVER 18s event and under 18s will be refused entry.