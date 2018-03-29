Winning Back The HighStreet heads for the border to The Imperial Hotel Dundalk Co. Louth

Bobby Kerr’s Legendary Roadshow "Winning Back the HighStreet" heads for the Border on Saturday 14th of April when he rolls into Dundalk where he’ll be broadcasting from The Imperial Hotel on Kevin St.

He’ll be talking to local businesses about some of the town’s challenges as well as opportunities that might come from Brexit. He’ll be getting a sense of the business vibe in the County of Louth and heading out to Carlingford.

There’ll be a few surprises along the way as always as well as some live Louth Music.....

Join us as part of our live broadcast audience. Simply click here now as Tickets are limited so register fast!

Here is the important information:

Doors: 9:45am SHARP so don't be late.

We are Live ON AIR from 10 - 12noon.

Tickets are free but you must register and show proof on the day, either by Printing Tickets OR having them Downloaded on your Smart Phone.

Maximum Tickets 2 per person.