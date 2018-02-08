Your ultimate guide to a Priceless weekend, brought to you by Mastercard

When it comes to planning your weekends in Ireland, you really are spoiled for choice. That’s why we’ve teamed up with Mastercard to bring you the ultimate event guide every weekend for the rest of the year. Your weekend starts here:

Dublin

St Valentine's Festival

Did you know that Dublin has the largest collection of love letters to St Valentine and is home to his remains. Or did you know that as well as being the Patron Saint of engagement, St Valentine is also the Patron Saint of happy marriages, beekeepers, love, plague and epilepsy.

This year, to celebrate the day of love, the team behind Dublin.ie are turning Dublin into the capital city of love with a festival kicking off from February 9th-14th, celebrating the movies, music, literature, and much more associated with Valentine's Day.

If you've been tasked with planning what you and your significant other might do for Valentine's Day, The Sugar Club has you sorted with its screening of Quentin Tarantino's infamous 'True Romance'.

Starring Patricia Arquette and Christian Slater, this cult classic has everything for film fans who are after something different to the usual rom com this year!

Galway

Flea Style Winter Market

If you're looking to nab yourself some bargains this winter, Galway is the place to be with its Flea Style Winter Market taking place on February 10th.

In a new venue in the Galway Arts Centre, you can head along from 11am to browse the wide variety of goods on offer.

Pancake Party

Are you more excited about Pancake Tuesday than Valentine's Day? Well, this is one event any pancake fanatics won't want to miss.

Taking place from 10am-12pm in Brasserie on the Corner on February 13th, the Pancake Party is open to families, friends, couples, work colleagues, anyone! The funds raised on the day will go towards the work of Jigsaw Galway.

Limerick

Friday at the Milk Market