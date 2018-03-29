Your ultimate guide to a Priceless weekend, brought to you by Mastercard

Dublinia Viking Fest

Viking Fest 2018 promises to be a celebration of Viking Culture, happening Easter weekend at Dublinia and Wood Quay. As well as hosting Living history demonstrations, there will be some viking ships moored and on display in Wood Quay, with a live outdoor finale involving film, animation, projection, sound, dance, drumming, battle re-enactment and live action.

So if you fancy trying some viking weaponry, coin minting and crafts, this is right up your street!

GALWAY

Spring Festival at the Slieve Aughty Centre

Planning some adventures for the Easter break? The Slieve Aughty Centre has you covered.

From walks in the Enchanted Forest with a spot of fairy spotting to following the Easter Bunny's footprints to see what sweet treats he has left, you can also learn about the wild rabbits living around the centre or even play with some real rabbits.

If you don't fancy walking, there are horses and ponies available for a ride in the 2,000 acre Coillte forest beside the centre as well.

When you're all done, you can grab lunch or dinner in The Three Towers Organic kitchen!

Chicken Run 2018

This one is exactly as it says on the tin - you get to chase a giant chicken around the nature trail at the Burren Nature Sanctuary. Sound good? That's not all - you can also compete in a sack race or egg and spoon race as well. And of course, there will be a chocolate egg (or two) for you in the giant nest in the barn.

If the weather turns out to be wet (or snowing!), the event sill still take place indoors in the barn so it's a win-win!

LIMERICK

Famous Saturday Food Market

After a foodie fix this weekend? Head along to Limerick's aptly-named Famous Saturday Food Market for some fresh and local produce! You'll find everything from just-caught fish, farmhouse cheeses, artisan meats and beautiful blooms.

If you don't fancy cooking up a storm yourself, you can grab a gourmet sandwich, crepe, pastry or whatever you fancy and enjoy some freshly brewed tea or coffee, watching the world go by.

This event guide was brought to you with thanks to Mastercard®. Register on Priceless.com today to discover exclusive experiences and get privileged access to sporting events, shopping, dining and travel.