Your ultimate guide to a Priceless weekend, brought to you by Mastercard

Taste Club in partnership with Mastercard

Planning for the week ahead? Head along to Taste Club in partnership with Mastercard at Ananda on March, 29th. During this exciting masterclass, discover the basis of every Indian dish – spice of course!

Journey through the myriad of Indian spices, learning how each spice should be used and how to blend them. Learn all about the different culinary regions of India and the geographical, religious and social aspects influencing dishes. After watching and learning from the chefs, the masterclass is concluded with a tantalising lunch in the restaurant. Priority booking exclusively for Mastercard cardholders. Spaces are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Friday After Work Party at Farrier & Draper

Already counting down the days to the weekend? Well you can kick it off in stye this week at Farrier & Draper's latest event, Friday Afterwork Party.

They've also teamed up with other brands in Dublin's Creative Quarter to give you the chance to win prizes! These include vouchers, nail subscriptions, restaurant vouchers and blow-dry vouchers, from the likes of Dry & Fly Blow Dry Beauty Bar, Chipped The Green Hen, ZERO ONE, Brown Sugar Hair & Makeup by Sugar Culture, Sugar Daddy Barbers by Sugar Culture, Sugar Cubed Salon by Sugar Culture & La Cucina.

GALWAY

33rd Annual Croí Gala Ball

Looking to get glammed up? Well, you're in luck because on March 23rd, Mario Rosenstock will be in Galway to present 'A Night With Mario', which will raise funds for Galway’s heart and stroke charity Croí.

Taking place in The Galmont Hotel (formerly the Radisson Blu ) this special performance is part of the new-look Croí Ball, which happens to be the longest running charity ball in Galway city. And don't worry, it's still black tie so you can get your glad rags out!

LIMERICK

Famous Saturday Food Market

After a foodie fix this weekend? Head along to Limerick's aptly-named Famous Saturday Food Market for some fresh and local produce! You'll find everything from just-caught fish, farmhouse cheeses, artisan meats and beautiful blooms.

If you don't fancy cooking up a storm yourself, you can grab a gourmet sandwich, crepe, pastry or whatever you fancy and enjoy some freshly brewed tea or coffee, watching the world go by.

