Your ultimate guide to a Priceless weekend, brought to you by Mastercard

Gin Experience Dublin

While there has been an abundance of craft beer events in recent times, this one is exclusively for all of you gin fans! Gin is definitely experiencing a renaissance and this event taking place on April 6th and 7th in Dublin Castle is the perfect chance to revel in that.

Head along if you fancy tasting gins from around the world, meeting the people behind the gin revival, learning all about it in a gin masterclass and of course, there will be some delicious food pairings on hand as well.

GALWAY

Spring Festival at the Slieve Aughty Centre

If you fancy getting out of the house and into the fresh countryside air this weekend, the Slieve Aughty Centre has you covered.

You can enjoy everything from walks in the Enchanted Forest, some fairy spotting and learning about the wild rabbits living around the centre or even playing with some real rabbits on the grounds. If you don't fancy walking, there are horses and ponies available for a ride in the 2,000 acre Coillte forest beside the centre as well.

When you're all done, you can grab lunch or dinner in The Three Towers Organic kitchen!