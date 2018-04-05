Your ultimate guide to a Priceless weekend, brought to you by Mastercard

Here’s what’s happening around the country this weekend
When it comes to planning your weekends in Ireland, you really are spoiled for choice. That’s why we’ve teamed up with Mastercard to bring you the ultimate event guide every weekend for the rest of the year. Your weekend starts here:
Theodora/G.F.Handel with the Irish Baroque Orchestra
If you're after something epic for your Sunday afternoon, make your way to Christchurch Cathedral where Handel's oratorio Theodora will be performed by the young voices of Sestina, joined by the Irish Baroque Orchestra for their first collaboration.
A tale of power and forbidden love, it features Handel's own favourite chorus and is known for its lingering atmospheric sound, which will only be amplified by the surroundings in Christchurch Cathedral, making for a Sunday afternoon to remember.
While there has been an abundance of craft beer events in recent times, this one is exclusively for all of you gin fans! Gin is definitely experiencing a renaissance and this event taking place on April 6th and 7th in Dublin Castle is the perfect chance to revel in that.
Head along if you fancy tasting gins from around the world, meeting the people behind the gin revival, learning all about it in a gin masterclass and of course, there will be some delicious food pairings on hand as well.
Spring Festival at the Slieve Aughty Centre
If you fancy getting out of the house and into the fresh countryside air this weekend, the Slieve Aughty Centre has you covered.
You can enjoy everything from walks in the Enchanted Forest, some fairy spotting and learning about the wild rabbits living around the centre or even playing with some real rabbits on the grounds. If you don't fancy walking, there are horses and ponies available for a ride in the 2,000 acre Coillte forest beside the centre as well.
When you're all done, you can grab lunch or dinner in The Three Towers Organic kitchen!
David McSavage: A Terrible Want
When it's from the creator of The Savage Eye, you just know it's going to be good... David McSavage is on the road in Galway with his latest show, inspired by Patrick avanagh's poem "On Raglan Road".
You can be sure to hear all sorts of familiar inspirations throughout the night, from the Gardai to the Catholic Church and Irish society itself, nothing is off bounds. It probably shouldn't surprise anyone that the show comes with a health warning: "Not suitable for poets, the clergy, politicians, bankers, economists and most of all those keyboard warriors on Twitter. It is suitable for people that want a good night out by listening to a man with an incredible insight to people’s disposition in life."
After a foodie fix this weekend? Head along to Limerick's aptly-named Famous Saturday Food Market for some fresh and local produce! You'll find everything from just-caught fish, farmhouse cheeses, artisan meats and beautiful blooms.
If you don't fancy cooking up a storm yourself, you can grab a gourmet sandwich, crepe, pastry or whatever you fancy and enjoy some freshly brewed tea or coffee, watching the world go by.
