Your ultimate guide to a Priceless weekend, brought to you by Mastercard

Father Ted St Patrick's Weekend Special

Spend your St Patrick's weekend laughing at some of Ireland's most popular comedians, best known for their roles in Father Ted. Join Father Damo (Joe Rooney) and Eoin McLove (Patrick Mc Donnell) for a great night, even including a 'Lovely Girls Competition'!

The Guinness Supper Club (March 15th)

St. Patrick’s Festival and the Guinness Storehouse have joined forces to deliver a foodie extravaganza this St Patrick's weekend. Under the theme of 'home', attendees will get to experience the work of internationally acclaimed Irish chef Ian Doyle who has created a menu of the best Irish meat and seafood, all served up with tasting beers, live music and storytelling. You can finish the evening off in the Gravity Bar raising a glass to St Patrick.

Phuket - Let's Brunch

Kick off your St Patrick's Day in Opium, enjoying a few cocktails alongside a pan-Asian inspired brunch, listening to DJs playing R&B and disco hits.

The first sitting sold out almost immediately so definitely book your spot for this one if you fancy going along!

And of course, Opium will be screening the Six Nations on the day in its Botanical Garden.

Taste Club in partnership with Mastercard

Planning for the week ahead? Head along to Taste Club in partnership with Mastercard at Ananda on March, 29th. During this exciting masterclass, discover the basis of every Indian dish – spice of course!

Journey through the myriad of Indian spices, learning how each spice should be used and how to blend them. Learn all about the different culinary regions of India and the geographical, religious and social aspects influencing dishes. After watching and learning from the chefs, the masterclass is concluded with a tantalising lunch in the restaurant. Priority booking exclusively for Mastercard cardholders. Spaces are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.

GALWAY

St Patrick's Day Parade

This year's St Patrick's Day Parade in Galway is celebrating its 116th anniversary. Well known for its quality and creativity, the parade will feature local and international groups, including Ireland's spectacular theatre company, Macnas. The guest of honour at this year's parade is extreme adventurer Gavan Hennigan.

The festivities will kick off at 11:30am and finish around 1pm. Following the parade, there will be free activities and music in Eyre Square. You can see the full parade route below:

LIMERICK

Limerick St Patrick's Festival

Running from Friday, March 16th-19th, Limerick has a host of events to celebrate the St Patrick's weekend. You can kick things off by taking a spin on the 39 metre high Panoramic Wheel erected at Arthurs Quay Park, overlooking the River Shannon.

On Saturday, the main parade will get underway at 12pm. This year, the theme is Circus 250 so it's going to be a colourful, exciting event, culminating in a fireworks and illuminations display at King John’s Castle on Sunday night in collaboration with LIT and the Limerick School of Art and Design.

CORK

St Patrick's Day Parade

Cork will celebrate St Patrick's Day with a parade through the city from 1pm-2:30pm on Saturday. This year's festivities are celebrating 'Democracy for all - 100 years of the vote for women' through music, comedy, pageantry, dance and art. You can see details of the parade route below:

