Your ultimate guide to a Priceless weekend, brought to you by Mastercard

Here’s what’s happening around the country this weekend
When it comes to planning your weekends in Ireland, you really are spoiled for choice. That’s why we’ve teamed up with Mastercard to bring you the ultimate event guide every weekend for the rest of the year. Your weekend starts here:
The theme for this year's parade is guaranteed to pull on the heart strings - Home is where the heart is. Inspired by all things home, witness marvellous creations, performances and music make their way through the city streets from 12pm.
You can see the full parade route here:
Where We Live - The High Hopes Choir
The High Hopes Choir was formed in 2014 by conductor David Brophy who set out to help people dealing with homelessness to change their lives through music.
Following numerous TV appearances, performing for President Michael D Higgins in Áras an Uachtaráin, at the European Parliament in Brussels, and at Electric Picnic, the choir now joins The Complex and its artists to present an evening of music, theatre, spoken word, visual art and poetry.
Father Ted St Patrick's Weekend Special
Spend your St Patrick's weekend laughing at some of Ireland's most popular comedians, best known for their roles in Father Ted. Join Father Damo (Joe Rooney) and Eoin McLove (Patrick Mc Donnell) for a great night, even including a 'Lovely Girls Competition'!
The Guinness Supper Club (March 15th)
St. Patrick’s Festival and the Guinness Storehouse have joined forces to deliver a foodie extravaganza this St Patrick's weekend. Under the theme of 'home', attendees will get to experience the work of internationally acclaimed Irish chef Ian Doyle who has created a menu of the best Irish meat and seafood, all served up with tasting beers, live music and storytelling. You can finish the evening off in the Gravity Bar raising a glass to St Patrick.
Kick off your St Patrick's Day in Opium, enjoying a few cocktails alongside a pan-Asian inspired brunch, listening to DJs playing R&B and disco hits.
The first sitting sold out almost immediately so definitely book your spot for this one if you fancy going along!
And of course, Opium will be screening the Six Nations on the day in its Botanical Garden.
Taste Club in partnership with Mastercard
Planning for the week ahead? Head along to Taste Club in partnership with Mastercard at Ananda on March, 29th. During this exciting masterclass, discover the basis of every Indian dish – spice of course!
Journey through the myriad of Indian spices, learning how each spice should be used and how to blend them. Learn all about the different culinary regions of India and the geographical, religious and social aspects influencing dishes. After watching and learning from the chefs, the masterclass is concluded with a tantalising lunch in the restaurant. Priority booking exclusively for Mastercard cardholders. Spaces are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.
This year's St Patrick's Day Parade in Galway is celebrating its 116th anniversary. Well known for its quality and creativity, the parade will feature local and international groups, including Ireland's spectacular theatre company, Macnas. The guest of honour at this year's parade is extreme adventurer Gavan Hennigan.
The festivities will kick off at 11:30am and finish around 1pm. Following the parade, there will be free activities and music in Eyre Square. You can see the full parade route below:
Limerick St Patrick's Festival
Running from Friday, March 16th-19th, Limerick has a host of events to celebrate the St Patrick's weekend. You can kick things off by taking a spin on the 39 metre high Panoramic Wheel erected at Arthurs Quay Park, overlooking the River Shannon.
On Saturday, the main parade will get underway at 12pm. This year, the theme is Circus 250 so it's going to be a colourful, exciting event, culminating in a fireworks and illuminations display at King John’s Castle on Sunday night in collaboration with LIT and the Limerick School of Art and Design.
Cork will celebrate St Patrick's Day with a parade through the city from 1pm-2:30pm on Saturday. This year's festivities are celebrating 'Democracy for all - 100 years of the vote for women' through music, comedy, pageantry, dance and art. You can see details of the parade route below:
This event guide was brought to you with thanks to Mastercard®. Register on Priceless.com today to discover exclusive experiences and get privileged access to sporting events, shopping, dining and travel.