Your ultimate guide to a Priceless weekend, brought to you by Mastercard

Here’s what’s happening around the country this weekend
When it comes to planning your weekends in Ireland, you really are spoiled for choice. That’s why we’ve teamed up with Mastercard to bring you the ultimate event guide every weekend for the rest of the year. Your weekend starts here:
Grab your chance to explore the treasures of the National Museum's Collins Barracks on the last Friday of every month with Culture Club.
This month you get a chance to see the collections at Collins Barracks in a series of specially designed guided tours and activities, followed by tea and chats with the other guests. If culture is your thing, this is a rare opportunity to see behind the scenes of the historical and military collection's stores so you won't want to miss out.
Audi Dublin International Film Festival
For all the film fans, the Audi Dublin International Film Festival is a must. Running until March 1st the festival offers a wide array of screenings from Ireland and around the world, as well as a host of film-related events, including masterclasses, installations and of course, red carpets!
One of the highlights of this year's schedule is the Virtual Reality Conference, which takes place on the 24th and 25th. You can take the chance to immerse yourself in the future of entertainment in virtual and augmented reality.
The Dublin Chinese New Year Festival is celebrating The Year of the Dog from February 16th to March 4th with events taking place all over the city.
From dog life drawing classes to the Spring Festival Fair, sports tournaments celebrating China's most loved sports and more foodie extravaganzas than you can count, there is certainly something for everyone in the festival lineup this weekend and the next.
Taste Club in partnership with Mastercard® is back for February so if you're planning for the week ahead, keep the evening of February 28th free! This time around, you can enjoy an exclusive four course dinner prepared by Graham Herterich - AKA The Cupcake Bloke.
Each of the courses will be accompanied by a glass of The Open Gate Brewery beer. Padraig Fox from The Open Gate Brewery will also be there to guide you through the different beers.
This promises to be a unique evening as both The Cupcake Bloke and The Open Gate Brewery are known for experimentation and innovation.
Taste Club is brought to you by the team behind Taste of Dublin, returning to the Iveagh Gardens from 14th -17th June 2018
Keith Barry - The Magic Madhouse
Fancy witnessing the man who can hack into peoples' minds for yourself? Keith Barry is bringing his latest show 'The Magic Madhouse' to Galway's Black Box Theatre on February 23rd and 24th.
Promising a show consisting of mostly magic with some brain hacking and hypnosis thrown in for fun, it will surely be an eventful night.
After a foodie fix this weekend? Head along to Limerick's aptly-named Famous Saturday Food Market for some fresh and local produce! You'll find everything from just-caught fish, farmhouse cheeses, artisan meats and beautiful blooms.
If you don't fancy cooking up a storm yourself, you can grab a gourmet sandwich, crepe, pastry or whatever you fancy and enjoy some freshly brewed tea or coffee, watching the world go by.
This event guide was brought to you with thanks to Mastercard®. Register on Priceless.com today to discover exclusive experiences and get privileged access to sporting events, shopping, dining and travel.