Your ultimate guide to a Priceless weekend, brought to you by Mastercard

When it comes to planning your weekends in Ireland, you really are spoiled for choice. That’s why we’ve teamed up with Mastercard to bring you the ultimate event guide every weekend for the rest of the year. Your weekend starts here:

DUBLIN

Culture Club

Grab your chance to explore the treasures of the National Museum's Collins Barracks on the last Friday of every month with Culture Club.

This month you get a chance to see the collections at Collins Barracks in a series of specially designed guided tours and activities, followed by tea and chats with the other guests. If culture is your thing, this is a rare opportunity to see behind the scenes of the historical and military collection's stores so you won't want to miss out.

Audi Dublin International Film Festival

For all the film fans, the Audi Dublin International Film Festival is a must. Running until March 1st the festival offers a wide array of screenings from Ireland and around the world, as well as a host of film-related events, including masterclasses, installations and of course, red carpets!

One of the highlights of this year's schedule is the Virtual Reality Conference, which takes place on the 24th and 25th. You can take the chance to immerse yourself in the future of entertainment in virtual and augmented reality.