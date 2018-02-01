Your ultimate guide to a Priceless weekend, brought to you by Mastercard

When it comes to planning your weekends in Ireland, you really are spoiled for choice. That’s why we’ve teamed up with Mastercard to bring you the ultimate event guide every weekend for the rest of the year. Your weekend starts here:

DUBLIN

Jacob’s Biscuit Factory: An Assorted History Exhibition

Running until March, 2018, this really is one not to miss out on and it’s not going to cost you a penny to check it out!

Recently moved into Dublin's City Hall, the exhibition showcases the famous Jacob's history and the impact the company had on the local community. From the history of the cream cracker to how the business was run through World Wars and the 1916 Rising, it keeps you glued from beginning to end.

Subtitle Film Festival 2018

Taking place in the Pavilion Theatre from Thursday, February 1st to Sunday, February 4th, the Subtitle Film Festival will bring together a wide selection of European subtitled films that invite you to see cinema in a whole new way.

It will include a mixture of old, new and classic films so there's certainly something for all tastes and all ages!

Joanne McNally

Co-host of Republic of Telly, Joanne McNally has ascended rapidly through the comedy scene in Ireland since being first spotted by PJ Gallagher in 2014.

Most recently, Joanne's documentary 'Baby Hater' aired on TV3, gaining quite the reception.

Now, the comedian is stepping out with her own show - Wine Tamer! With Joanne's razor sharp wit and penchant for self depreciating tales told with just the right amount of honesty, this is sure to be a great night with one of the country's best comedy talents.

SelfMade

The first instalment of SelfMade will take place in Third Space on February 2nd. The event will be an evening to immerse yourself in the experiences of eight Irish female-led acts in the music industry. Following events will include a look at art, performance, discussion and zines.

The aim of the event is to hear from women who have pushed through the barrier in industries where women have been historically under-represented, telling stories that will be undoubtedly valuable to people of all genders in any industry.

On the night, there will be a panel discussion on ‘The Unseen Sides of Making Music' chaired by chaired by vocalist, Jess Kav (BARQ), as well as live performances from the panelists - Gráinne Hunt, Mary Barnecutt, Sive, and Farah Elle.

Wide Eyes Festival

The Wide Eyes Festival is hosted by Baboró and will celebrate performing arts for young people.

The festival will have a host of performances for families, crèches and schools, workshops for professions, industry symposia and further opportunities.

All of the fifteen productions that will take place across the festival for 0-6 years olds have been created specifically for this event, keeping on-brand with the theme of 'Wide Eyes'.

LIMERICK

Famous Saturday Food Market

Whether you're looking for farmhouse cheeses and chutneys or some artisan bread and freshly baked buns, this food market has you covered.

With over 70 shops and market stalls, there's something for everyone. As well as shopping for fresh produce, the Mezzanine floor is a great place to escape the hustle and bustle for a bit chill time or a coffee with a spot of people watching on the side.

GALWAY

Drinking in America

Galway plays host to the Irish premiere of this powerful play, featuring Emmerdale and Fair City actor Liam O'Brien portraying no less than 11 roles throughout.

From a wino to a wise-cracker and showbiz hustler, the 12 monologues featured throughout the night will have you in stitches and awe of O'Brien's diversity and ability at the same time.

Described by The New York Times as “a breakneck, hair-raising comic tour of the contemporary American male psyche – explosive material, set in and reflective of the USA today,” this is one for theatre fans and newbies alike!