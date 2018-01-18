Your ultimate guide to a Priceless weekend, brought to you by Mastercard

When it comes to planning your weekends in Ireland, you really are spoiled for choice. That’s why we’ve teamed up with Mastercard to bring you the ultimate event guide every weekend for the rest of the year. Your weekend starts here:

Dublin

Greg Davies at Bord Gáis Energy Theatre

Take a stroll down to the Docklands for some pre-theatre grub and a belly full of supremely silly stand up comedy from Greg Davies this Sunday evening.

Having already performed to over 110,000 people on his sold-out UK tour, Greg Davies, BAFTA-nominated star of Cuckoo, Man Down, The Inbetweeners and Taskmaster, takes his critically acclaimed show You Magnificent Beast on tour for the very last time. Tickets are €37.50 and should be snapped up quickly.

Vegan Foodie Festival

The first event of its kind, a weekend-long Vegan Foodie Festival is coming to Dublin for a citywide celebration of vegan food.

Running from the 19th to 21th of January in Dublin, vegan foodies (and just plain ol’ foodies!) are being encouraged to enjoy a world of culinary adventure in the Capital with new menus and offers.

​Participating restaurants, takeaways and cafes will be offering new set menus, discounts and other special offers as part of the weekend festival, with local favourites such as Sova Vegan Food Butcher, Shouk, Bombay Pantry and Brother Hubbard whipping up edible treats. Vegan beauty salon Skinfull Affairs will provide vegan friendly treatments at a special price.

First Fortnight ‘In Conversation’ tour

As part of the First Fortnight Festival - which aims to increase mental health awareness, challenge prejudice and end stigma - a special tour will be held at The National Art Gallery of Ireland with Shane Morrisey, art historian, and Eithne McAdam, art therapist.

Join them for a free Saturday lunchtime tour as they explore and discuss works from the Gallery’s collection which address the subject of mental health, and be sure to hang on afterward for a walk around the annual exhibition of the gallery’s famed Turner watercolours.

The cafe at the gallery is particularly lovely for a post-viewing tea and scone.

Wine Tasting Trail in Dublin

Fancy a wine trail around Dublin that’s steeped in local flavour? Soak up the amazing atmosphere and enjoy what our cobble-stoned, charming city has to offer with this guided wine trail of Dublin's finest wine spots.

The tour is the perfect way to meet local wine heroes and visit wine venues that source vino from both well-known and mysterious wine producers.



The trail is designed not only for those who are already in love with the world of wine but also for those who would like to learn and discover more by tasting some amazing wines and enjoying light bites along the way.

Galway

Midwinter Festival

The 2018 Midwinter Festival will follow on from the PRODIGY theme of last January's festival to focus on music composed by composers in love at Galway’s Town Hall Theatre this weekend.

Music by the great Romantics, Brahms, Wagner and Schumann (Robert and Clara), along with other musical love letters by Beethoven, Schubert, Janácek, Britten and Schoenberg, will move everyone in the crowd and the festival will also feature an afternoon recital of popular love-inspired arias and duos from the world of opera.

Galway Market Food Tour

Around the marketplace is a culinary walking tour of Galway city, bringing people to try produce from the city’s best producers - oysters, cheese, sushi, crab, doughnuts, local beers and much more.

Galway’s famous food culture is explored over the course of a morning of your choice and takes in some of the city’s best known and secret food haunts with tour guide Sheena Digman taking you on a food journey that’s delicious and informative.

The tours will include an unforgettable trip to the now famous Galway Market and visits to award winning restaurants and cafes. Each guest receives a food map and goodie bag before embarking on their food journey.

Kildare

January Taste Club

Treat yourself or a loved one to a luxury escape with January’s Taste Club in partnership with Mastercard® at the newest addition to CLIFF Group, the Cliff at Lyons.

Arrive on 26th January and enjoy an overnight stay in your Estate or Lilypond room followed by an a la carte breakfast the next morning to fuel yourself ahead of the day’s Masterclass activities.

You will learn ‘How To Create A Restful Space’ as award winning architect, Garry Cohn takes you through colours, scents and tasteful finishes as well as a cookery class with the talented Cliff Culinary Team which will set you on the right path to light and healthy cooking. Why not finish your weekend with some yoga, meditation and mindfulness with Lee Tracey.

Cork

Deep Focus - Most Beautiful Ireland

Deep Focus: Women In Film is a celebration of female directors who tackle a wide range of subjects with unique and distinctive voices that is taking part in the beautiful surroundings of the Triskel Cinema in Cork city.

Saturday evening’s film is Most Beautiful Island, a psychological thriller examining the plight of undocumented female immigrants hoping to make a life in New York. Shot on Super 16 with an intimate, voyeuristic sensibility, the film chronicles one harrowing day in the life of Luciana, a young immigrant woman struggling to make ends meet while striving to escape her past.

Described by The Guardian as a “gritty, ominous thriller”, this will be a movie night with real spirit.

