YouTube suspends all advertising on Logan Paul videos over 'recent pattern of behavior'

YouTube has suspended all advertising on Logan Paul's YouTube channel in response to the controversial streamer's "recent pattern of behavior".

Paul is one of the most popular 'vloggers' on the video site, with more than 16 million subscribers.

Earlier this year, the 22-year-old sparked international outrage after posting a video appearing to show a man's body at the Aokigahara forest in Japan - a location known for its high rate of suicides.

In response to the controversy, YouTube cut some of its ties with Paul - including removing him from the Google Preferred platform, which offers brands access to YouTube's top creators.

After issuing an apology on January 2nd, Paul took a month-long break from YouTube - with his only other video in January a suicide awareness video.

However, earlier this week he returned to his regular daily 'vlogs' - often focused on various pranks and stunts.

He drew fresh criticism with a video that saw him using a stun gun on two dead rats.

The same video saw him remove a live fish from a pond and joke about performing CPR on it.

The Washington Post reports that Paul also sent a widely-retweeted post saying: "swallowing 1 tide pod per retweet".

The Tide Pod challenge is a recent and widely-criticised meme that sees young people biting into colourful laundry detergent pods.

Without referencing any specific incident, YouTube confirmed that it had temporarily removed advertisements from Paul's channels.

In response to Logan Paul’s recent pattern of behavior, we’ve temporarily suspended ads on his channels. — YouTube Creators (@YTCreators) February 9, 2018

In an extended statement to various US media outlets, YouTube said: "This is not a decision we made lightly.

"We believe he has exhibited a pattern of behavior in his videos that makes his channel not only unsuitable for advertisers, but also potentially damaging to the broader creator community."