WATCH: 'X-Files' star Gillian Anderson gets star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

'X-Files' star Gillian Anderson has been honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in the US.

The American-born actress, best known for her role as FBI agent Dana Scully, praised that character during her acceptance speech on Monday.

"A woman who wasn't just the object of man's desire, but a strong-willed, smart, brave woman who was career-driven and fiercely independent.

"The combination of (X-Files creator Chris Carter's) creation and whatever rookie, naive, terrified, determined will I brought to the table manifested a young woman yet to be depicted on TV.

"And as the fan response would soon prove a desperately needed role model for women of all ages, everywhere, who it turns out were simply not seeing themselves represented."

She also thanked her co-star David Duchovny "for your companionship and friendship through the years.

"I could not have wished for a more perfect, platonic partner to spend 25 years of my life.

"Who'd have guessed that when we sat side-by-side in the hallway at Fox during that ghastly audition process, 25 years on we'd not only still be filming, but that we'd be permanent concrete neighbours on the Hollywood Walk of Fame".

Thank you to my friends @BryanFuller & @joelmchale for making the best ever speeches and to all the fans who came out to celebrate with me!! And thanks to @HollywoodArea for my star, what a fun day! ?? #WalkOfFame pic.twitter.com/tXpPC8WFdZ — Gillian Anderson (@GillianA) January 9, 2018

Anderson is also known to Irish audiences as Stella Gibson in 'The Fall', alongside Jamie Dornan.

The psychological thriller is set against the backdrop of a serial killer in and around Belfast.

Anderson plays the detective drafted in from London's Metropolitan Police to catch him.

Watch the full ceremony below: