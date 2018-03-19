Woman to appear in court over €1.4m drugs seizure

A woman is due to appear in court as part of an investigation into the seizure of €1.4m worth of cannabis and cocaine.

The drugs were seized on Friday as part of ongoing investigations by the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau, supported by the Special Crime Task Force.

They are targeting serious and organised criminal activity in the Dublin region.

A search was carried out in the Kings House Apartment Complex at Bow Lane in Dublin 8.

During the operation, cannabis and cocaine was seized.

A 32-year-old woman arrested as part of the investigation is expected to appear in court on Monday.

A 48-year-old man was released without charge on Saturday.

A file is being prepared for the information of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).