Woman pleads guilty to possessing semi-automatic pistol

A 21-year-old woman has pleaded guilty to possessing a semi-automatic pistol at Connolly Station in Dublin.

The court heard Nikita Murtagh was observed pushing a buggy with a child in it and handing a man a white paper bag.

The mother-of-one, of Mariners Port in Dublin 1, was used in the crime as she was a ‘fresh face’ that had not come to Garda attention.

The court heard her actions were from ‘a misplaced sense of family loyalty’.