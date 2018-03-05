Woman jailed over attempt to disguise housemate's murder as a suicide

Updated 14:05

A mother-of-one has been jailed for three years for helping to stage her housemate’s suicide in County Cavan.

34-year-old Egita Juanmaize of no fixed address was convicted last month for impeding a murder investigation.

The body of Latvian woman Antra Ozolina was found at her home in Kilnaleck in Co Cavan in June 2014.

At first gardaí thought her death was a suicide –as there was a bottle of vodka and a bible beside her and a blue rope on her neck.

However, they soon became suspicious and the court was told a violent man, described as a Neo-nazi, had strangled her.

He was never charged however, as he suffered a severe brain injury a few months later in a car crash in Longford and only has the use of one limb.

His former girlfriend, Egita Juanmaize, did go on trial for impeding the murder investigation by helping to make the killing look like a suicide.

Juanmaiz said she did it as she feared her controlling boyfriend would kill her next.

The Judge said the accused could be described as a vulnerable as she seemed to submit to a violent relationship.

She was jailed for three years.