Woman in her 20s dies following crash in Co Cork

A woman has died following a crash in Midleton in Co Cork this morning.

Gardaí, along with local fire and emergency services, were called to the scene of the single car crash on the N25 at Water Rock eastbound at around 8.25am.

The car is believed to have left the road before hitting a barrier.

The driver - a woman in her 20s - was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her body has been removed to Cork University Hospital, where a post-mortem exam will be carried out.

A Garda forensic team is at the scene of the crash, and local diversions are in place.

Anyone with information about this morning's collision is being asked to contact Midleton Garda Station on 021-462-1550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111, or any Garda station.