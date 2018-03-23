Woman in critical condition after collision involving cyclist in Dublin

A woman is in a critical condition in hospital after she was knocked down by a cyclist in Dublin.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the collision.

Investigators have said it happened at around 9am yesterday morning at Grand Parade in Ranelagh.

Gardaí said the woman, aged in her 40s, was hit by a pedal cyclist as she was trying to cross the road.

She was taken to St Vincent Hospital before being transferred to Beaumont Hospital where her condition is described as critical.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is urged to contact Donnybrook Garda Station on 01- 666 9200, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.