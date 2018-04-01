Woman hospitalised after being stabbed during Dublin robbery

Gardaí have launched an investigation after a robbery in west Dublin left a woman in hospital with minor injuries.

On Friday March 30th a woman in her 30s was approached by a man near the Mill Park apartment complex on the Old Nangor Road in Clondalkin.

The man attempted to take the woman's handbag, and stabbed her a number of times in the leg and hands during the attack.

The woman was taken to Tallaght Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.



No arrests have been made.