Woman found guilty of impeding Cavan murder investigation

Updated 15.40

A Latvian mother of one has been found guilty of impeding a murder investigation in Co Cavan by helping to fake her housemate’s suicide.

34-year-old Egita Juanmaize of no fixed address has been convicted of placing a blue cord on the victim’s neck in Kilnaleck in June 2014.

The body of 49-year-old Antra Ozolina was found in the en-suite of her home, with a bottle of vodka beside her and a blue cord around her neck.

At first, gardaí thought she had taken her own life - but later established her death was suspicious.

The court was told a Latvian man – described as a Neo Nazi with a swastika tattooed on his chest – had strangled Antra to death that night.

He hasn’t been charged as he suffered a traumatic brain injury a few months later in a crash and is now spoon fed in a care facility.

His former girlfriend Egita Juanmaize went on trial accused of impeding the murder investigation by helping to make the victim’s death look like a suicide.

She had pleaded not guilty, saying she was under duress and feared her controlling boyfriend would kill her next.

After almost four hours of deliberations, the jury found her guilty with a majority verdict of 11 to 1.

She will be sentenced later this month.