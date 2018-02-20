Woman fined by court in UK following 'ambulance crew abuse'

A woman has been fined in the UK after an incident in which paramedics were subjected to verbal abuse and an 'abusive note' was left on their ambulance.

The incident happened in an area of Stoke-on-Trent in Staffordshire on Sunday afternoon, when the ambulance crew responded to a 999 call relating to a patient with breathing difficulties.

The note, an image of which was posted online by local paramedic mentor Katie Tudor, read: "I couldn't give a shit if the whole street collapsed. Now move your van from outside my house."

So upset to be sent this by one of our crews this morning! Along with this note left on their 🚑 they received a load of verbal abuse!😡😔@OFFICIALWMAS @StaffsPolice pic.twitter.com/c4UYdcjv86 — Katie Tudor (@wmaskatietudor) February 18, 2018

Police said there were no initial reports about the incident, but they took action after seeing the details on social media.

A woman was arrested on Sunday evening on suspicion of a public order offence.

26-year-old Kirsty Sharman, from Tunstall, appeared before a court today, and was fined £120 (€135) after pleading guilty to "using threatening/abusive words to cause harassment, alarm or distress".

She must also pay £135 (€153) in costs and a £30 (€34) victim's surcharge.

In a statement, John Owen - Commander for Stoke North Local Policing Team, said: "It is really important that public servants who are there to serve and help the community feel safe in their day to day duties. This type of behaviour cannot be tolerated, and I know my view is supported by 99% of our community.

"Paramedics are there to help those in absolute need, and for them to feel threatened or intimidated whilst potentially saving a life is just not acceptable."

Through her solicitor, Ms Sharman offered her "most sincere apologies to the ambulance staff" in court.

Additional reporting by IRN