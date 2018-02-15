Woman due in court over death of three-year-old girl

A woman is due in court later after an alleged fatal assault on a three-year-old child.

The girl was rushed to hospital on Saturday following the incident at her home in Shankill, in south Co Dublin.

She lost her fight for life on Tuesday morning.

The child’s mother was detained after gardaí were called to the house at around 4:15pm on Saturday.

The woman, aged in her 40s, appeared before a special court sitting on Sunday, charged with assault causing harm.

She was remanded in custody and is expected to appear before court today.