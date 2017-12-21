Woman dies following stabbing in Aldi supermarket

A 44-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder in Britain after a 30-year-old woman died following a stabbing in a supermarket.

Police and paramedics were alerted to an Aldi store in Yorkshire on Thursday afternoon.

The suspect was initially detained by members of staff and the public, before he was arrested by officers.

North Yorkshire Police say they not in a position to identify the victim at this stage, and are urging people to "avoid speculation and rumour on social media."

A police scene guard will remain in place overnight at the Aldi store.

They are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information that could assist the investigation to contact them.

A woman who was in the store said she heard "loads of screams" then saw the victim lying on the floor and the suspect pinned down as "everyone screamed and ran up and down" the supermarket.

"I was so scared I ran off," she said. "All the staff were racing about not knowing what to do."

Police say this is not a terrorist or hate crime-related incident.

