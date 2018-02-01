Woman dies following road crash outside Drogheda

A 59-year-old woman has died following a road crash in County Louth.

The collision between a car and small van occurred on the Drogheda to Slane Road at the junction of King William's Glen shortly before 9am this morning.

A woman, who was driving the car, was seriously injured and was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda where she was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the van was uninjured.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses or anyone with any information regarding the crash to contact them in Drogheda 041-987 4200 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111