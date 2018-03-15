Woman dies after being hit by car in Co Donegal

The incident happened at Umricam, Buncrana last night

A woman has died after being hit by a car in Co Donegal last night.

The 59-year-old pedestrian was struck by the car at Umricam, Buncrana at around 9.15pm.

She was pronounced at the scene.

Her body has been removed to Letterkenny General Hospital, and a post-mortem will take place later today.

Gardaí say the road remains closed, and diversions are in place.

Any witnesses are being asked to contact Buncrana Garda Station on 074-932-0540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111, or any Garda station.