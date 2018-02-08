Woman denies making flatmate's death look like a suicide

A woman on trial for simulating the suicide of her housemate in County Cavan told gardaí she was disgusted when she found her body.

34-year-old Egita Juanmaize of no fixed address denies impeding the prosecution of a man by making a woman's death look like a suicide.

The body of Latvian woman Antra Ozolina was found at her home in Kilnaleck in Cavan in June 2014.

At first it was thought the 49-year-old had taken her own life but an autopsy showed evidence of blunt force trauma and neck compression.

The court heard her housemate Egita Juanmaize – who is also Latvian – gave three voluntary interviews to gardaí about the death.

A Detective garda said Egita told him the two women had been drinking vodka and arguing on the night in question.

Egita said she told her to ‘f** off,’ went to bed and the next morning she said she found her body.

She said it was disgusting and she didn’t want to talk about it.

During a second garda interview, Egita said a man had also been present at the house that night as he lived there - but she hadn’t mentioned it because she was afraid the landlord would find out.

She gave a third voluntary interview then and soon after, the court heard, she was then no longer treated as a witness but as a suspect and was arrested for assault causing harm.

The court heard Egita didn’t know why she was being arrested and said ‘I didn’t do it.’