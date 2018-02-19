Woman arrested in UK after 'abusive note' left on ambulance

A woman has been arrested by police in the UK after an 'offensive note' was left on an ambulance and paramedics were allegedly subjected to verbal abuse.

The incident happened in an area of Stoke-on-Trent in Staffordshire yesterday afternoon when the ambulance crew responded to a 999 call relating to a patient with breathing difficulties.

The crew discovered the note when they returned to their ambulance.

An image of the note was initially posted on Twitter by local paramedic mentor Katie Tudor, who said she was 'so upset' to have been sent the image by members of the crew.

Explaining that the crew "received a load of verbal abuse", she added that such incidents are "becoming a regular occurrence".

The note reads: "I couldn't give a shit if the whole street collapsed. Now move your van from outside my house."

So upset to be sent this by one of our crews this morning! Along with this note left on their ambulance they received a load of verbal abuse!





Police said there were no initial reports about the incident, but they took action after seeing the details on social media.

A 26-year-old woman was arrested last night on suspicion of a public order offence.

John Owen, Commander for Stoke North Local Policing Team, said: "We will not tolerate abuse or intimidation of our emergency services. This kind of behaviour is totally unacceptable and we will take appropriate action against offenders.

"The arrest relates to matters of verbal abuse that could constitute offences under the Public Order Act. This is not solely about the note."

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service welcomed the police response to the 'abusive note', saying: “We have a zero-tolerance policy towards people who abuse our staff whilst trying to help patients in their hour of need. It is completely unacceptable and it must stop."

Police add that the woman remains in custody, and enquiries are ongoing.