Wolf re-captured after escaping from British wildlife sanctuary

A wolf which sparked a police search after escaping from a wildlife sanctuary in England has been captured.

The wolf - whose name is Torak - was found eight miles away from the park in Berkshire after going through a field of sheep.

A primary school neighbouring the conservation trust was placed on lockdown following his escape and police had urged the public not to approach him.

He was finally encouraged back into his trailer before being taken back to his home.

The 12-year-old animal escaped early on Thursday morning after heavy winds blew down a fence in his enclosure.

Sanctuary founder Teresa Palmer (62), who helped lure him back, said: "The fact he went through a field of sheep on his way shows he would never be a threat to the public."

A member of the public reported to police that the animal had got out of the UK Wolf Conservation Trust, based in Butlers Farm in Reading.

The UK Wolf Conservation Trust was established in 1995 and has 10 wolves, living in four packs, from the Arctic and Northwestern breeds.

Two of the packs are from Dartmoor and another from Quebec in Canada. The remaining wolves were born at the sanctuary.