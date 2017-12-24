Winning Lotto ticket worth €5.4m was bought at Dublin Airport

Updated 11.05am

It has been confirmed that a winning Lotto ticket was sold in Dublin Airport.

There was one winner of last night's jackpot, worth more than €5.4 million.

The winning numbers were 5, 14, 28, 29, 32, 38 and bonus number 31.

According to the National Lottery, the winning ticket was purchased in the WH Smith newsagents at the arrival's hall in Dublin Airport's Terminal 1.

The ticket was a quick pick and was bought on Friday.

The winner has 90 days to claim their prize, and they are being urged to sign the back of their ticket.

National Lottery Spokesperson Miriam Donohoe said: "We don't know at this point who won it - it could be somebody coming home for Christmas; a loved one, possibly, at the airport to meet & greet somebody coming home; or indeed an airport worker.

"We're urging everybody who purchased a ticket on Friday at Dublin Airport to check their numbers."