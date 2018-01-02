Winning €38.9m Euromillions ticket was sold in Dublin

The National Lottery has revealed that a winning Euromillions ticket worth €38.9m was sold in Dublin.



The quick pick ticket was bought on Friday, December 29th for last Friday's draw.

This is the third Euromillions jackpot won in Ireland in 2017 - and the 12th since Euromillions began in 2004.

A National Lottery spokesperson said nobody has come forward yet.

"We are now appealing to players in the Dublin region who bought a Euromillions ticket last week to check their numbers to see if they are eligible to claim a cool €38,906,715."

The winning numbers are: 04,08,22,23,48 and Lucky Stars: 01,12.

The spokesperson said: "We are still processing this fantastic win but we are delighted to confirm the ticket was a quick pick and was purchased in the Dublin region.

"Full details will follow once we contact the winning store and arrangements are in place.

"What a great way for a player to start the New Year. 2017 was very lucky for our Euromillions players with a record three Jackpot wins and 31 Euromillion Plus wins of €500,000 each."

They are urging all our players to check their tickets to see if they are the lucky winner or winners.

It is not known if it is a single winner or a syndicate.

The spokesperson added: "Annybody who has this ticket should keep it safe until they can contact us and get into the National Lottery office to make their claim.

"This is a valuable piece of paper. We also advise the winner or winners to get good independent legal and financial advice as this is an incredible amount of money.

"We are open from today after the new year's break and look forward to having the lucky winner in our winner's room."