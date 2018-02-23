White House on lockdown after vehicle hits security barrier

The White House has been put on lockdown after a vehicle struck a security barrier.

Donald Trump was in the building at the time a female driver was apprehended, with the US President hosting Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull on Friday.

The US Secret Service said on Twitter: "An individual driving a passenger vehicle struck a security barrier near the White House at 17th & E.

"The vehicle did not breach the security barrier of the White House complex.

"The female driver of the vehicle was immediately apprehended by Secret Service Uniformed Division Officers."

No law enforcement personnel were injured during the incident and no shots were fired, the US Secret Service added.

Nearby traffic was affected in Washington D.C.

Eamon Havers, a Washington correspondent for CNBC, posted on Twitter: "White House has locked the press office doors, which are typically open all day.

"A few moments ago, I saw three uniformed Secret Service officers running toward the residence."