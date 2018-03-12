When Leo met Arnie: A Taoiseach's Texas adventure

Like a cheap cut scene from Jurassic Park a glass of water starts to ripple as the man himself comes barreling down the corridor of a stuffy Texan hotel.

Arnold Schwarzenegger, trailing an entourage large enough to make up the entire kill list from any one of his films, stops briefly to chat to his competitor on the stage that day.

The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and the Terminator are both billed as 2 o'clock star attractions in adjacent conference rooms at the ultra trendy SXSW festival.

And with tickets priced at 1,300 dollars, you'd expect the stars to shine.

"I love your work" says a bashful Taoiseach.

"The question is, are you coming to Santa Monica?" drolls Arnie with just a hint of implied threat that California isn't getting top billing on St Patrick's Day.

When Leo met the Terminator at #SXSW pic.twitter.com/2f32aYmXh3 — Sean Defoe (@SeanDefoe) March 11, 2018

But Leo had confidence and a Sheriff's badge belt buckle in his pocket, gifted from the Governor of Texas that morning. "Like the Texas Walker Ranger" he tells the media after.

And he'd need all the courage of Chuck Norris when he took to the stage with Evan Smith of the Texas Tribune, to roll through every issue a modern Prime Minister might face.

Taoiseach on way to media opportunity shows off the sheriff belt buckle he was given at the Governors Mansion pic.twitter.com/YUuF9FO18V — Sean Defoe (@SeanDefoe) March 11, 2018

Trade was up first, and Trump's new restrictions. An issue that scared the Taoiseach straight.

"I fear for a world if the United States and Europe are not on the same side. The world is a dangerous place, there's a lot of bad people out there".

So is Mike Pence a bad person to be dealt with? How will our Texan Taoiseach ranger approach the man who has favoured conversion therapy for gay people?

"This is the land of the free, the home of the brave. This is where the LGBT rights movement began, the first place where gay people fought back.

"It's really tough to see a country built on freedom, build on individual freedom, not being a world leader in that space anymore. I think the majority of American people would agree what I have to say, even if the administration doesn't."

The whistlestop tour of issues quickly moves on to whether the Taoiseach should even meet the US administration at all.

Leo lets the mask slip when his host quotes TD Paul Murphy - "He'll be delighted he got a mention!".

And from Donald Trump, to Mike Pence, to Paul Murphy, to Kim Jong-un.

Asked what he thought of the North Korean despot meeting the North American despot, Leo Varadkar says it's a good idea.

"What's the worst thing that can happen?" he asks to the disgust of Evan Smith, who falls into a spiral of saying "don't, oh don't".

"Hmm, I'm not sure I fully thought that one through..." Leo muses shortly afterwards.

But after sitting in meetings with Theresa May over the past few months, maybe the Taoiseach will be the one giving advice on difficult situations when he meets President Trump on Thursday.

After starting with The Terminator, The Donald has a lot of impressing to do.